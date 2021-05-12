Cabinet approves 18,100 crore PLI scheme for battery storage manufacturing

NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a ₹18,100-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for setting up Tesla-style Gigafactories to manufacture batteries.

As India prepares to switch to electric vehicles to curb pollution and to cut its oil import dependence, the plan is to set up a 50 gigawatt hour (GWh) manufacturing capacity for advance chemistry cell (ACC) batteries by attracting investments totalling ₹45,000 crore, according to a government statement.

To put this into perspective, each GWh (1,000-megawatt hour) of battery capacity is adequate to power 1 million homes for an hour and around 30,000 electric cars. Mint reported on 11 September about a ₹18,000-crore package in the works for battery storage manufacturing.

In what may burnish India’s green energy credentials, the scheme named "National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage" under the department of heavy industry, is part of the ₹1.97-trillion PLI schemes announced last year by the government for 13 sectors. The goal is to create global manufacturing champions in the country and attract firms exploring a China plus one strategy for production.

“Each selected ACC battery storage manufacturer would have to commit to set-up an ACC manufacturing facility of minimum five GWh capacity and ensure a minimum 60% domestic value addition at the project level within five years," the government said in the statement.

The incentive will be paid out on the basis of sales, energy efficiency, battery lifecycle and the level of localization.

“Furthermore, the beneficiary firms have to achieve a domestic value addition of at least 25% and incur the mandatory investment ₹225 crore / GWh within two years (at the mother unit level) and raise it to 60% domestic value addition within five years," the statement added.

Apart from electric vehicles, such battery storages will cater to the consumer electronics industry and electricity grids, given the intermittent nature of electricity from clean energy sources such as solar and wind.

“All the demand for ACCs is currently being met through imports in India. The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage will reduce import dependence. It will also support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. ACC battery Storage manufacturers will be selected through a transparent competitive bidding process. The manufacturing facility would have to be commissioned within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years," the statement said.

According to the government, this scheme will help in net savings of ₹2,00,000 crore to ₹2,50,000 crore during the programme period on account of oil import bill reduction, given the proposed shift to electric vehicles. This assumes significance as India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer, and is particularly vulnerable to global fluctuation in energy prices.

The government is also looking to extend the PLI scheme for manufacturing electrolyzers, which are used for producing green hydrogen as reported by Mint earlier.

Green hydrogen gas is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using an electrolyzer, that may be powered by electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. The biggest impediment for a push towards green hydrogen is the cost of electrolyzer, with its present prices being over $800 per kilowatt.

