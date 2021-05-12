Cabinet approves 18,100 crore PLI scheme for battery storage manufacturing

“All the demand for ACCs is currently being met through imports in India. The National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Storage will reduce import dependence. It will also support the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. ACC battery Storage manufacturers will be selected through a transparent competitive bidding process. The manufacturing facility would have to be commissioned within a period of two years. The incentive will be disbursed thereafter over a period of five years," the statement said.

