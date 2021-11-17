NEW DELHI : The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved construction of 32,152 km roads in remote areas of the country with a cost of ₹33,822 crore. The cabinet also approved provisioning of mobile services in Uncovered Villages of Aspirational Districts across five States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha.

“The Project envisages to provide 4G based mobile services in the 7,287 uncovered villages of 44 Aspirational Districts across five States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha at an estimated cost of implementation about ₹6,466 crore including operational expenses for 5 years," said Anurag Thakur, union Minister of Information and Broadcasting during the cabinet press briefing.

The project would be funded by Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). The project will be completed within 18 months after the signing of the Agreement and likely to be completed by November 23.

The work related to provision of 4G mobile services in identified uncovered villages will be awarded through open competitive bidding process as per extant USOF procedures, the government said.

The present proposal for provisioning of mobile services in the remote and difficult uncovered areas of Aspirational Districts across five States of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha will enhance digital connectivity useful for self-reliance, facilitate learning, dissemination of information and knowledge, skill upgradation and development, disaster management, e-Governance initiatives, establishment of enterprises and e-commerce facilities, provision of adequate support to educational institutes for knowledge sharing & availability of job opportunity and fulfilling the vision of Digital India promoting domestic manufacturing and fulfilling the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat etc.

“An important Cabinet decision, which will take the fruits of technology to our Aspirational Districts across five states and contribute to social empowerment," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In yet another decision Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister gave its approval to the proposals of Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I and II upto September, 2022 for completion of balance road and bridge works. The CCEA also approved continuation of Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) upto March, 2023.

Government of India started PMGSY-I to provide connectivity to unconnected habitations of population size more than 500 in plain areas and more than 250 in North-East and Himalayan states. In selected left wing extremism blocks, habitations of more than 100 population were also to be provided connectivity. Only 2,432 habitations are balance out of total 1,84,444 habitations. 20,950 Km road length and 1,974 bridges are balance for completion out of total sanctioned 6,45,627 Km road length and 7,523 bridges. Thus, these works will now get completed, the government said in a statement.

Under PMGSY-II, upgradation of 50,000 Km rural road network was envisaged. Total 49,885 Km road length and 765 LSBs have been sanctioned, of which only 4,240 Km road length and 254 bridges are balance. Thus, these works will now get completed, Thakur said during the press briefing.

Road Connectivity Project of Left Wing Extremism affected Areas (RCPLWEA) was started in 2016 to improve connectivity in 44 LWE affected districts in 9 states. 5,714 Km road length 358 bridge works are balance for completion and another 1,887 Km road length and 40 bridges are being sanctioned. The scheme is being extended upto March, 2023 for completion of these projects, which are very critical from communication and security point of view.

The PMGSY promotes use of new and green technology in construction of rural roads. Locally available materials are used in road construction in order to promote cost-effective and fast construction. So far more than 1 Lakh Km road length has been taken up using new and green technology, out of which, more than 61,000 km has been completed. The State of Uttar Pradesh has recently been sanctioned 1,255 Km road length for construction using Full Depth Reclamation Technology, which will not only save cost and time in a big way, but also conserve natural resources and reduce carbon footprint.

“A good road network brings with it several benefits. Today’s Cabinet decision pertaining to expanding our roads network will enhance rural development and help remote areas of the Northeast as well as areas affected by Left Wing Extremism," said Modi.

