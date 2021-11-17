Cabinet approves construction of 32,152 km roads in remote areas with a cost of Rs33,822 cr

The PMGSY promotes use of new and green technology in construction of rural roads. Locally available materials are used in road construction in order to promote cost-effective and fast construction. So far more than 1 Lakh Km road length has been taken up using new and green technology, out of which, more than 61,000 km has been completed. The State of Uttar Pradesh has recently been sanctioned 1,255 Km road length for construction using Full Depth Reclamation Technology, which will not only save cost and time in a big way, but also conserve natural resources and reduce carbon footprint.