Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet on 19 June approved setting up a major port at Vadhavan near Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district for a cost of ₹76,200 crore.

The port will be constructed by Vadhavan Port Project Limited (VPPL) as an all-weather Greenfield deep draft major port by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) with a shareholding of 74 percent and 26 percent, respectively, said the government.

Adding more details, the government said that project will include development of core infrastructure, terminals and other commercial infrastructure in public-private partnerships (PPP) mode.

Also, the cabinet also approved establishing the road connectivity between the port and national highways by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and rail linkage to the existing rail network and the upcoming Dedicated Rail Freight Corridor by Ministry of Railways.

According to details, the Dahanu port will comprise nine container terminals, each 1000 meters long, four multipurpose berths, including the coastal berth, four liquid cargo berths, a Ro-Ro berth, and a Coast Guard berth.

For this, the government will reclaim 1,448 hectares of area in the sea and the construction of 10.14 km of offshore breakwater and container or cargo storage areas. This will create a cumulative capacity of 298 million metric tons (MMT) per annum, including around 23.2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalents) of container handling capacity.

On completion, the government claims, Vadhavan Port will be one of the top ten ports of the world. A others, the government expects the port have the potential for direct and indirect employment opportunities for around 10 lakh individuals.

