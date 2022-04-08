Cabinet approves distribution of fortified rice across govt schemes

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : With an aim to combat nutrition deficiency in a large section of the population, the Union Cabinet on Friday said it has approved the supply of fortified rice in government-run food schemes at an estimated cost of ₹2,700 crore per year.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a press conference said that 88.65 LMT of rice has already been procured for the programme and the rice will be fortified in the mills itself.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur during a press conference said that 88.65 LMT of rice has already been procured for the programme and the rice will be fortified in the mills itself.

The supply of fortified rice through the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) will be done under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), PM POSHAN, and other welfare schemes (OWS) by 2024 in a phased manner, Anurag Thakur said.

Mint had reported on Thursday that the cabinet has decided to distribute fortified rice under all schemes.

“The scheme would benefit the kids and mothers who face nutrition deficiency. The entire cost of rice fortification would be borne by the central government and the states will not be burdened," Thakur added.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) as per an official statement said that the earlier, centrally sponsored pilot scheme on "Fortification of Rice and its Distribution under Public Distribution System" was implemented for a period of 3 years beginning in 2019-20.

As many as eleven states including Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand successfully distributed the fortified rice in their identified districts - one district per State - under the pilot scheme, CCEA added.

Thakur further said that PM Modi had earlier announced that the fortification of rice would provide nutrition to every poor person in the country to overcome malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients in women, children, and lactating mothers as it poses major obstacles to their development.