The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved minimum support price of raw jute for 2022-23 season, according to an official statement. The approval is based on recommendations of the commission for agricultural costs and prices.

The MSP of Raw Jute has been fixed at ₹4,750 per quintal for 2022-23 season with an increase of ₹250 over the previous year. "This would ensure a return of 60.5% over all India weighted average cost of production," the government said.

The announced MSP of Raw Jute for 2022-23 season is line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the government in Budget 2019.

It assures a minimum 50% as margin of profit. It is one of the important and progressive steps towards ensuring better remunerative returns to jute growers and to incentivise quality jute fibre, it added.

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as a central government nodal agency to undertake price support operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the Centre, the government said.

