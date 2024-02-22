Cabinet approves increase in sugarcane procurement price by ₹25 to ₹340/quintal
With this approval, sugar mills will pay an FRP of ₹340 per quintal of sugarcane at a sugar recovery rate of 10.25%
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane to ₹340 per quintal for the 2024-25 marketing season, on a day the protesting farmers marching to Delhi clashed with the police on the Punjab-Haryana border.