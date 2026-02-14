Cabinet approves India's first underwater road-rail tunnel project in Assam

The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a four-lane, access-controlled greenfield corridor linking Gohpur and Numaligarh, including 15.79 km of road-cum-rail tunnel under the river Brahmaputra in Assam. The project will cost Rs18,662 crore.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi said: “A landmark boost to connectivity in the Northeast! The Cabinet has approved a 4-lane access-controlled Greenfield corridor between Gohpur and Numaligarh, including India’s first underwater Road-cum-Rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra. This transformative project will enhance connectivity, reduce logistics costs and accelerate growth across Assam and the entire Northeast.”

Presently, the distance between Numaligarh on NH715 and Gohpur on NH-15 spans 240 km via the existing Kaliabhambhora bridge near Silghat. This journey takes approximately six hours as it traverses Numaligarh, Kaziranga National Park, and Biswanath Town, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH).

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, yesterday has approved construction of 4-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield connectivity from Gohpur on NH-15 to Numaligarh on 715 section including 15.79 Km. of Road cum Rail Tunnel under River Brahmaputra to be developed at a total capital cost of Rs.18,662 crore in Assam on Engineering procurement Construction (EPC),” the ministry said.

This landmark structure will be India’s first underwater road-cum-rail tunnel and only the second globally. The venture promises substantial benefits for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and neighboring states by optimizing freight efficiency, lowering logistics expenses, and stimulating regional socio-economic advancement.

The corridor ensures seamless links between critical economic, social, and logistics hubs throughout Assam.

Multi-modal integration Furthermore, it bolsters multi-modal integration by interfacing with 11 economic zones, 3 social centers, 2 tourist sites, and 8 logistics hubs. It also improves access to four major railway stations, two airports, and two inland waterways, facilitating the rapid transit of passengers and cargo across the territory.

Once finalized, the project will be central to strategic planning and regional prosperity, bridging major commercial centers while unlocking fresh opportunities for industrial trade.

Additionally, the project is expected to create roughly 80 lakh person-days of direct and indirect jobs, fostering new pathways for growth and stability in the surrounding areas.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday termed the Centre's approval for India's first twin-tube underwater road-cum-rail tunnel in Assam as a historic milestone that will significantly enhance connectivity and accelerate economic growth in the Northeast.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has approved a 33.7 km four-lane access-controlled greenfield National Highway, including a 15.79 km underwater twin-tube tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra River, with railway provision in one tube," Mein said in a post on X.