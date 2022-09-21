Cabinet approves modifications to semiconductor and display fab incentives scheme

Two chipmakers and two display manufacturers are expected to set up units in the next four years under the plan, where each is expected to invest ₹30,000-50,000 crore. Further, 20 companies, including chip packaging firms and compound semiconductors companies that make chips for the automotive sector, power equipment, etc., are expected to be operational in three years with investments in the range of ₹3,000-5,000 crore, the government had said back in December.