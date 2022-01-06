The The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved ₹12,000 cr intra-state transmission system-green energy corridor phase-II, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.

This scheme will add approximately 10,750 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and nearly 27,500 Mega Volt-Amperes transformation capacity of substations, Thakur said.

The transmission systems will be created over a period of five year from FY22-26. The Central Financial Assistance (CFA) will help in offsetting the intra-state transmission charges and thus keep the power costs down.

Thus, an official statement noted that the government support will ultimately benefit the end users — the citizens of India.

The scheme will help in achieving the target of 450 GW installed RE capacity by 2030, the statement noted.

The scheme will also contribute to long term energy security of the country and promote ecologically sustainable growth by reducing carbon footprint. It will generate large direct & indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled personnel in power and other related sectors.

The cabinet approval is in addition to green energy corridor Phase-I which is already under implementation in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu for grid integration and power evacuation of nearly 24 GW of RE power and is expected to be completed by 2022.

The scheme is for addition of 9,700 ckm of transmission lines and 22,600 MVA capacity of substations having estimated cost of transmission projects of Rs. 10,141.68 crore with CFA of ₹4056.67 crore, the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.