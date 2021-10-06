The union cabinet has approved a proposal for setting up seven mega integrated textile parks in order to generate employment and attract investments for the sector, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday.

The scheme will have a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore over five years. The decision is inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, said Piyush Goyal.

The government said the scheme will help in setting up world-class industrial infrastructure that would attract cutting age technology and boost FDI and local investment in the sector.

The PM-MITRA scheme, first announced in the Union Budget 2021, is designed to enable the textile industry to become globally competitive.

PM-MITRA will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing and printing to garment manufacturing at one location.

The value chain at one location and will reduce logistics cost of industry. The scheme is intended to 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect employment per park.

The government said several states such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have expressed interest to set up parks.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then said MITRA scheme will create world class infrastructure with plug-and-play facilities to enable create global champions in exports.

The union cabinet has aapproved a bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible for non-gazetted railway employees.

About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision, said Anurag Thakur.

