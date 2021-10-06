The PM-MITRA scheme, first announced in the Union Budget 2021, is designed to enable the textile industry become globally competitive
The union cabinet has approved a proposal for setting up seven mega integrated textile parks in order to generate employment and attract investments for the sector, Union Ministers Anurag Thakur and Piyush Goyal announced on Wednesday.
The scheme will have a total outlay of ₹4,445 crore over five years. The decision is inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, said Piyush Goyal.