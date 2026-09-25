Cabinet to soon decide on new bilateral investment treaty template to ease dispute settlements

In September last year, the GST Council simplified the indirect tax structure to mainly two rate slabs of 5% and 18%, while deciding to tax only a few luxury and sin goods such as tobacco at 40%. It scrapped the tax or cut it to 5% on a range of household essentials, including soaps, toothpaste and bread and life-saving drugs. The GST on two-wheelers, small cars, TVs, ACs and cement was cut to 18% from 28%, decisions aimed at boosting consumption.