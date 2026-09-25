Cabinet to soon decide on new bilateral investment treaty template to ease dispute settlements

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet will shortly consider a new model bilateral investment treaty (BIT) template to make it more attractive for foreign companies to invest in India by easing the dispute-settlement process, two senior government officials said.
The proposed model will substantially shorten the five-year mandatory litigation timeframe for companies under the existing 2015 template before pursuing global arbitration for dispute settlement. However, it won’t include tax concessions that would undermine India’s sovereign policy-making space, the officials said on condition of anonymity.