Cabinet to soon decide on new bilateral investment treaty template to ease dispute settlements

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet will shortly consider a new model bilateral investment treaty (BIT) template to make it more attractive for foreign companies to invest in India by easing the dispute-settlement process, two senior government officials said.
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet will shortly consider a new model bilateral investment treaty (BIT) template to make it more attractive for foreign companies to invest in India by easing the dispute-settlement process, two senior government officials said.
The proposed model will substantially shorten the five-year mandatory litigation timeframe for companies under the existing 2015 template before pursuing global arbitration for dispute settlement. However, it won’t include tax concessions that would undermine India’s sovereign policy-making space, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
The proposed model will substantially shorten the five-year mandatory litigation timeframe for companies under the existing 2015 template before pursuing global arbitration for dispute settlement. However, it won’t include tax concessions that would undermine India’s sovereign policy-making space, the officials said on condition of anonymity.
The new treaty template is planned as India seeks sustained foreign investments to support its economic growth and stabilize its currency amid mounting geopolitical conflicts, especially the West Asia war. It will be better suited for the current dynamic global investment environment, while preserving India’s sovereign rights and regulatory space.
Once approved, the first BIT template overhaul in a decade could expedite India’s ongoing negotiations for investment treaties with the UK, the EU, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman.
In another development, the next meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, scheduled for 7 October, will decide on process reforms pertaining to the indirect tax regime, building on last year’s rationalization of tax rates and slabs, the officials said.
The council, headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is the apex decision-making body on GST. It is expected to simplify and reduce compliance requirements of businesses and ensure quicker refunds and a better input tax credit disbursement mechanism. The process reforms will help the country streamline its GST system further and aid in growth.
In September last year, the GST Council simplified the indirect tax structure to mainly two rate slabs of 5% and 18%, while deciding to tax only a few luxury and sin goods such as tobacco at 40%. It scrapped the tax or cut it to 5% on a range of household essentials, including soaps, toothpaste and bread and life-saving drugs. The GST on two-wheelers, small cars, TVs, ACs and cement was cut to 18% from 28%, decisions aimed at boosting consumption.
Decision soon
The investment treaty template proposal is already with the Cabinet secretariat.
“So, a decision will be made very soon,” the first official said, indicating that it could come in a month or two.
“This template must also be read alongside India's push to sign new free-trade agreements, part of a wider effort to position the country as a destination for global capital,” said Aravind Srivatsan, senior partner and India tax leader at professional services firm Nangia Global. “Ultimately, it should give investors the confidence to commit patient capital to India, secure in the knowledge that tax is no longer an unknown cost of doing business here.”
Foreign investors have been seeking more favourable terms under investment treaties, including under the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) mechanism.
For the UAE, India shortened the timeline to exhaust domestic legal remedies before seeking foreign arbitration to three years from five years, signalling a special bilateral relationship.
“So, we have now moved from the five-year timeline for exhausting domestic legal remedies—after the treaty with the UAE,” said the first official.
While making the treaty template more attractive, the country will be driven by certain principles – it won’t cede its future sovereign policy-making space and it will curb any scope for so-called “treaty-shopping” — a strategy to dodge taxes, the officials said.
While the template will serve as a basis for negotiations, final BITs with countries can differ from one another, depending on strategic, economic and other considerations.
Turning cautious
India grew cautious in getting into fresh investment treaties after an old treaty template led to litigation in several cases. This template was the basis on which dozens of agreements had been signed, especially between from 1994 to 2011.
The setbacks in arbitration rulings, especially in the Vodafone and Cairn Energy tax cases, made the government change its treaty template in late 2015 by rolling back certain open-ended relaxations.
The 2015 template, however, turned out to be defensive subsequently, as the global investment climate changed. It essentially limited the definition of “investment” to enterprises that run businesses from the broad and open-ended “asset-based” definition in the earlier template. It also provided for a five-year wait for domestic remedies before an investor could use ISDS.
So, while the 2015 template offered greater protection to the government from foreign arbitration, it didn’t gather much traction among foreign partners, warranting its review.
India needs steady foreign investments to sustain its high growth rates. The country’s total foreign direct investment fell over two years from $85 billion in FY22 before rising again to top $80 billion in FY25. Gross FDI inflows scaled a fresh peak of $94.5 billion in FY26. Net inflows, however, have remained subdued in recent years.