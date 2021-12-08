Cabinet clears continuation of housing scheme till 2024

In March, the central government and the Chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh had agreed to implement this project, which is the first major centrally driven river interlinking project in the country. This also marks the beginning of inter-state cooperation to carry water from areas that have surplus to drought prone and water deficit areas through the interlinking of rivers, which was former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision, the statement said.

