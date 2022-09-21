Cabinet clears policy aimed at reducing logistics costs

To monitor the implementation of the policy and integrate efforts across stakeholders, the policy will utilise the existing institutional framework including the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) created under the PM GatiShakti NMP
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Logistics Policy (NLP) designed to bring logistical efficiency in the economy and reduce overall cost of freight movement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Logistics Policy (NLP) designed to bring logistical efficiency in the economy and reduce overall cost of freight movement.
From spending 13-14% of the GDP in freight movement, the policy with the help of data driven decision support mechanism aims to bring the cost on a par with the global benchmark by 2030.
From spending 13-14% of the GDP in freight movement, the policy with the help of data driven decision support mechanism aims to bring the cost on a par with the global benchmark by 2030.
“The Policy aims to improve the Logistics Performance Index ranking, to be among top 25 countries by 2030, and create data driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem," as per an official statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fourteen states have already developed their respective state logistics policies on the lines of the National Logistics Policy, the government said, adding that the institutional frameworks under PM GatiShakti at centre and state level which will monitor implementation of the policy is fully operational.
“The policy also clearly lays down an action agenda for immediate on ground implementation of various initiatives. To ensure that the benefits of this policy have maximum possible outreach, important initiatives under the policy including the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), the Ease of Logistics Services platform, e-handbook on Warehousing, training courses on PM GatiShakti and logistics on i-Got platform, were launched along with the launch of the National Logistics Policy," the government said.
To monitor the implementation of the policy and integrate efforts across stakeholders, the policy will utilise the existing institutional framework including the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) created under the PM GatiShakti NMP.
The EGoS will also set up a “Services Improvement Group" (SIG) on the pattern of Network Planning Group (NPG) for monitoring of parameters pertaining to processes, regulatory and digital improvements in the logistics sector that are not covered under the ToR of the NPG.