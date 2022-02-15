NEW DELHI : The union cabinet on Tuesday approved setting up of a G20 secretariat which will handle the arrangements needed for steering India’s Presidency of the intergovernmental forum, said an official statement.

India will hold the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in 2023.

The statement said that as per practice, a G20 secretariat is being set up to handle the work involved including technical, media, security and logistical aspects of India’s G20 Presidency. It will be manned by officers and staff from the ministries of external affairs, finance and other relevant ministries and domain experts. This secretariat will be functional till February 2024, the statement said.

G20 plays a key role in international economic cooperation and policy making. India has been actively involved in the G20 work relating to evolving a new global tax regime aimed at checking the aggressive tax avoidance by multinational corporations. The proposed global tax regime, for which talks are progressing, will also prescribe a global minimum corporate tax regime that will prevent nations from keeping their corporate tax rate too low.

The G20 Secretariat will enable long term capacity building, including knowledge and expertise, for India’s leadership on global issues in multilateral for a, the statement said.

The secretariat will be guided by a committee led by prime minister Narendra Modi. It will have finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and the G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal who is also the commerce and industry, textiles, consumer affairs, food and public distribution minister, to provide overall guidance to India’s G20 Presidency, the statement said.

