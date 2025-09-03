Govt clears ₹1,500 crore plan to extract critical minerals from battery waste

New Delhi: In a bid to reduce India’s dependence on critical minerals, the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a ₹1,500 crore scheme to promote recycling of battery waste and e-waste for the extraction of key minerals.

Many strategic sectors of India faced disruptions when top importer China had halted supply of rare earth magnets earlier this year. The development was a reminder of the risks of overdependence on a single source for minerals vital to electronics, renewable energy and electric mobility, an official statement said.

The scheme, which will run for six years till fiscal year 2031 (FY31), is part of the National Critical Mineral Mission and it seeks to build a domestic recycling ecosystem to ensure near-term security in the supply chain, the release said.

The incentives include a 20% capital subsidy on plant and machinery for projects that commence production within the stipulated timeframe and an operational subsidy tied to incremental sales. The operational support will be provided in tranches—40% in the second year and 60% in the fifth year—on meeting specific sales thresholds.

The scheme caps subsidy ceilings at ₹50 crore for large companies and ₹25 crore for smaller entities, including start-ups, with a third of the total outlay reserved for the latter.

Mint had reported on 6 June that the mines ministry was finalizing an incentive scheme for recycling critical minerals used in manufacturing. The minerals under consideration for recycling include neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and samarium.

“This decision is a crucial step towards strengthening supply chain resilience, advancing sustainability, and achieving self-reliance in critical minerals,” minister of heavy industries and steel H.D. Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying in the statement.

“It will incentivise both large recyclers and start-ups while ensuring sustainable supply chains for lithium-ion batteries and other critical minerals essential for EVs (electric vehicles), storage solutions, and emerging technologies. The move complements our push for EV adoption, PLI (production-linked incentive) schemes, and future-ready industries, linking recycling with resource efficiency and the green mobility revolution,” Kumaraswamy said.

The government expects the scheme to add 270 kilo tonnes of annual recycling capacity, producing nearly 40 kilo tonnes of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel each year. The scheme is projected to attract about ₹8,000 crore in investment and create close to 70,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Industry analysts said the cabinet’s decision underlined India’s strategy of diversifying critical mineral sources, with recycling seen as a faster route compared to exploration and mining projects that carry long gestation periods.

“This is a pragmatic step. By recycling used batteries, e-waste and catalytic converters, India can generate a dependable domestic pool of critical minerals, insulating itself from sudden global supply shocks,” said a senior executive with a leading battery maker.

Experts also said the move comes at a time when several advanced economies, including the US, EU and Japan, are stepping up efforts to reduce their reliance on China, which controls more than 60% of global rare earth production and a large share of the refining capacity. For India, recycling offers not just a hedge against external risks but also a way to manage its growing e-waste challenge, they said.

While the new scheme may not eliminate import dependency in the short term, policymakers see it as an important step in building resilience until domestic mining operations and overseas mineral asset acquisitions become operational.

The scheme will create 70,000 jobs, attract ₹8,000 crore investment, and advance India’s circular economy in line with Mission LiFE, said G. Kishan Reddy, minister of coal and mines.