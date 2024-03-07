Cabinet may consider EFTA, deal likely to be announced Sunday
This deal could be the first formally signed free trade agreement among India's ongoing trade negotiations. FTA negotiations with Oman and the UK are also in the final stages.
New Delhi: The Union cabinet is expected to take up the draft agreement with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) today, paving the way for a potential announcement on Sunday, two persons aware of the development said.
