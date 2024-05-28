Cabinet note for Vision 2047 highway plan may be revised
Summary
- The ₹20 trillion, 15-year plan envisages a network of green, safe highways, most of which are access controlled and cover the entire country. The plan may also be broken down into five-year and one-year targets
The roads ministry may rework a cabinet note for an expansive highway construction plan to present to the new government after the elections, two persons aware of the development said. The original cabinet note was submitted to the cabinet secretariat late last year, but approval did not come through before the elections got underway, the persons added.