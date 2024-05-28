Cabinet note for Vision 2047 highway plan may be revised

“The use of GIS for Indian highways will mark a paradigm shift for the sector. Firstly, it could lead to better execution of new highway construction and monitoring of the road network. Secondly, coupled with traffic-based applications, it could lead to better network planning as NHAI will have view on the exact origin and destination of traffic along with a detailed categorisation of traffic - this data can significantly improve ability of market players to forecast traffic and hence reduce revenue risk for projects. This will boost investor interest in new BOT Toll and TOT projects," said Srishti Ahuja, Investment Banking Partner (Energy Transition & Infra), EY.