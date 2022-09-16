CAD likely widened to 36-qtr high in Q1: India Ratings

Bengaluru: India’s current account deficit ratio likely widened to a 36-quarter high in the first quarter of financial year 2022-23 amid a sharp rise in imports in value terms, led by high global oil prices and a fall in the rupee, according to India Ratings and Research. It expects exports to slow down going forward due to persistent global headwinds, putting “in jeopardy" India’s target of achieving exports--both goods and services together--worth $750 billion this fiscal.The rating agency expects the current account deficit (CAD) to have widened to $28.4 billion in the quarter ended June at 3.4% of GDP, as against a deficit of $13.4 billion, or 1.5% of GDP, in the quarter ended March 2022. The first quarter of 2021-22 had reported a surplus of $6.6 billion or 0.9% of GDP.“As a share of GDP, it is expected to jump to a 36-quarter high…it was 4.7% of GDP in 2013-14, and in level terms it would be at a 38-quarter high… it was $31.8 bn in the third quarter of 2012-13," India Ratings and Research said in a note on Friday.CAD is the gap between the country’s overall foreign receipts and payments. The current account deficit is usually financed by a capital account surplus. Although merchandise exports touched a record high of $121.2 billion in the April-June quarter, the ratings agency said that they are likely to slow down to $104.2 billion in the September quarter, growing a meagre 1.4% year-on-year due to global headwinds. The International Monetary Fund in its July update on the World Economic Outlook trimmed its forecast for global GDP growth to 3.2% in 2022 from 3.6% earlier projected in April.Also, GDP forecasts of some of India’s key exporting destinations such as the US, Eurozone and China have been revised downwards. “This may put India’s exports targets of $750 billion (goods and services) for FY23 in jeopardy," said the agency in the note.On the other hand, it expects merchandise imports to surge, in value terms, due to high global commodity prices and a weak rupee. The agency expects the Indian rupee to average ₹79.6 against the US dollar in the second quarter 2QFY23. “India Ratings expects the merchandise trade deficit to come in at a fresh high of around $87 billion in the second quarter of 2022-23," it said.Key commodities such as petroleum products, telecom instruments, ready-made garments cotton inclusive accessories, wheat, sugar, articles of iron & steel, gold and other precious metal jewellery, motor vehicles, and aluminium & its products accounted for more than 80% of merchandise exports growth in the first quarter, it said.

