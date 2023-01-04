CAD set to widen, inflation to remain high: Deloitte report

“India’s current account is expected to worsen relative to other nations… India is expected to witness a very high CAD. It is the only nation expected to see a sizeable rise in CAD due to higher imports and slower exports… The pressure on rupee is worrisome and India could deal with the situation by restricting imports of non-essentials or looking for alternative cheaper import destinations," said Deloitte in the report. “Keeping an eagle eye on two ‘I’s will be imperative–Inflation and INR."