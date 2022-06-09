CAD to moderate to 1.96% in Q4 FY22: Ind-Ra

The geopolitical risks and the slowdown in China due to the stringent lockdown across various major cities owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases has accentuated the supply-chain disruption further, just when the global recovery was taking an incipient shape, the ratings agency said
NEW DELHI :India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) expects the current account deficit (CAD) to have moderated to USD17.3 billion (1.96% of GDP) in 4QFY22, as against a deficit of USD23.02 billion (2.74% of GDP) in 3QFY22 (4QFY21: deficit of USD8.2 billion, 1.03% of GDP) which was at a 13-quarter high.
CAD, in FY22, is estimated to have been at USD43.81 billion (1.38% of GDP) compared to the current account surplus of USD23.91 billion (0.9% of GDP) in FY21.
The geo-political risks and the slowdown in China due to the stringent lockdown across various major cities owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases has accentuated the supply-chain disruption further, just when the global recovery was taking an incipient shape, the ratings agency said.
The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has projected merchandise trade volume growth at 3% in 2022, down from its earlier forecast of 4.7%. The stellar performance of India’s merchandise exports in FY23 (FY22: 42.4%, FY21: negative 7.5%) would face significant headwinds by the clouds of uncertainty and volatility in the global economy.
Ind-Ra had pegged the imports volume growth for India’s key exporting partners such as the US (North America) and Europe at 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively, in 2022, lower than 4.5% and 6.8%, respectively, forecasted earlier. However, higher oil prices will benefit oil-exporting countries such as the UAE, which will lead to higher real incomes, and thus, higher import demand.
As per the WTO, the Middle East’s imports demand is expected to increase by 11.7% yoy in 2022 from 8.7% yoy forecasted earlier. On the other hand, India’s merchandise imports are expected to accelerate on the back of escalated commodity prices and higher rupee depreciation in FY23.
Ind-Ra expects the merchandise exports to come in at USD112.5 billion, growing by 17.7% yoy in 1QFY23 (1QFY22: up 85.7% yoy). The merchandise imports grew 44.1% yoy during April-May 2022 to USD120.9 billion and are expected to stand at USD182.9 billion increasing by 44.1% yoy in 1QFY23 (1QFY22: 107.2%).
This is due to normalisation of domestic economic activities, steep levels of commodity prices (volatile crude oil prices, Brent crude averaged USD113.11/barrel in May 2022; April 2022: USD104.89/barrel, March 2022: USD117.25/barrel) and inflated freight and transportation costs. Moreover, the Indian rupee is expected to depreciate to INR77.1 against the US dollar in 1QFY23, higher by 4.5% over 1QFY22.
Notwithstanding a high base effect of 4QFY21 (20.4% yoy), merchandise exports in 4QFY22 grew 29.2% yoy to a record high of USD116.8 billion. The import volumes of India’s top exporting partners such as the US and Europe increased 9.7% yoy and 8.3% yoy, respectively, in 4QFY22, explaining the high merchandise exports of India in the same period.
As a result, the overall levels scaled to a fresh high of USD421.8 billion in FY22 (FY21: USD296.3 billion) over achieving FY22 merchandise exports target of USD400 billion. The overall annual merchandise exports grew 42.4% in FY22 (FY21: negative 7.5%), clocking a double-digit growth after a span of four years (FY18: 10.3%).
So far, the beginning of FY23 has been encouraging as merchandise exports in April-May 2022 grew 22.9% yoy. However, there have been strong headwinds – expected stagflation in developed world and continued supply chain disruptions that could taper off the high double-digit growth witnessed since March 2021.
Key commodities such as petroleum products, iron & steel, aluminium & its products, pearl, precious and semi-precious stones, sugar, motor vehicles and cotton yarn contributed roughly 72.2% to the merchandise exports growth and grew in the range of 14%-158% yoy in value terms in 4QFY22.
However, volumes of these commodities grew in the range of negative 76% to positive 64% yoy in the same period. Major part of the merchandise exports growth was primarily driven by prices as has been the trend in the previous few quarters.
Nevertheless, the volumes growth in 4QFY22 over 4QFY20 was in the range of 18%-73%, alluding to a strong demand for these items (barring pearls and other precious stones) from the rest of the world.
Barring coal, coke & briquettes, and iron & steel, all the other top 10 principal commodities witnessed a positive growth of 6%-3,400%, however, value growth ranged between 24% and 4,300%.
Gold imports declined 54% yoy after a period of seven quarters as the demand for gold had fallen by the same level in 4QFY22 due to the onset of the third wave of COVID-19 during a period when there is generally a seasonal rush for gold. Nonetheless, it helped in preventing a much larger increase in merchandise imports in 4QFY22, which otherwise could have risen by over 7 percentage points.
The agency said that a glance at the global commodity prices suggests that price of energy, non-energy and precious metals increased 80.0% yoy, 25.1% yoy and 1.7% yoy, respectively, in 4QFY22. Within non-energy, the price of items such as fertilisers, base metals, and oils & meals rose 119.4%, 34.5% and 27.0% yoy, respectively, in the same period.
Since global prices are mostly a passthrough, any surge in the global price of key items gets passed on to the domestic economy in the form of higher input costs. Imports of petroleum crude, coal, coke & briquettes, petroleum products, fertilisers and vegetable oils grew 76.2% yoy, 104.6% yoy, 56.1% yoy, 452.6% yoy and 59.9% yoy, respectively, in value terms, pushing the wholesale inflation to 13.9% yoy in 4QFY22.