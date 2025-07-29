SAIL under CAG scrutiny: ₹12,743 crore revenue loss, idle inventory and weak controls

New Delhi: India’s national auditor has flagged serious lapses in inventory management at state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), causing production losses and excess procurement, and blocked capital worth ₹12,743 crore.

In a performance audit report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said, “SAIL’s inability to maintain stock norms and streamline procurement and sales processes caused inefficiencies across its plants during 2016-17 to 2022-23.”

The report, titled ‘Inventory Management in SAIL’, noted that SAIL did not fix any benchmark for inventory carrying cost per tonne despite holding an average inventory worth ₹21,698 crore, which accounted for about 67% of its current assets during the period.

According to CAG, the steelmaker’s inability to maintain adequate stock levels of essential raw materials such as iron ore, coke and sinter forced blast furnaces into off-blast conditions, leading to a loss of 932,000 tonnes of hotmetal production and a potential revenue loss of ₹1,231.52 crore at its Rourkela, Bokaro and Durgapur plants.

Non-moving inventory at SAIL plants also remained persistently high—between 6.10% and 8.38% of the total against the internal norm of 3%. That resulted in additional holding and blocked capital. The value of such non-moving stores and spares rose 55% from ₹137.40 crore in 2016-17 to ₹212.57 crore in 2022-23.

Queries sent to the spokesperson of SAIL on Tuesday were not immediately answered.

The CAG further found that SAIL's procurement timelines exceeded stipulated limits in nearly 10% of the cases, and an instance of excess procurement of 0.17 million tonnes of coal from Bharat Coking Coal Ltd in 2020-21 led to an avoidable expenditure of ₹4.65 crore. Moreover, higher-than-norm consumption of costly imported coal across plants translated to an additional expenditure of ₹2,539.68 crore, while excessive use of other raw materials, including limestone, dolomite, diesel and furnace oil, added ₹415.85 crore to operational costs.

The company’s failure to replace the conventional ladle car with a more efficient torpedo ladle car at Bokaro Steel Plant led to transit losses valued at ₹400.76 crore, the audit said.

A ladle car transports molten metal from the blast furnace to the steelmaking shop. A torpedo ladle car, an insulated and cylindrical vessel, minimizes heat loss and spillage during transit. It enhances operational efficiency and reduces metal loss compared to conventional ladle cars.

As per the CAG report, on the production and marketing front, SAIL produced only 106.15 million tonnes of saleable steel—89% of the target set under the annual business plan—and dispatched merely 77% of the orders booked by its Central Marketing Organisation.

According to the CAG, the underperformance contributed to mounting inventory and increased carrying costs. Additionally, the company’s higher exports of semi-finished steel, instead of finished products, which have higher margins, led to a potential revenue loss of ₹176.99 crore.

Excess production of pig Iron instead of converting hot metal into more valuable saleable steel resulted in an unrealized revenue opportunity of ₹1,022.15 crore. Unlinked or excess production at its three special steel plants blocked inventory worth ₹119.26 crore for over five years.

The report also highlighted that SAIL was unable to dispose of 41.55 million tonnes of sub-grade iron ore fines valued at ₹3,995.75 crore due to pending permission from the Jharkhand government, while tailing fines and slime worth ₹492 crore remained unutilized at Dalli and Barsua mines. Another 116,850 tonnes of such material at other mines had not even been valued.

At Rourkela and Bhilai plants, CAG found that slag containing scrap iron worth ₹460.35 crore had remained unsold or unprocessed, contributing to the accumulation of waste and blocked funds. Additionally, a flawed pricing agreement for the sale of blast furnace slag at Bokaro led to under-recovery of ₹441.40 crore.

The total of all these highlighted losses, unrealized revenue and avoidable costs as per the CAG report, comes to ₹12,743.30 crore.

The audit also pointed out serious lapses in SAIL’s internal control and information technology (IT) systems. While SAP-ERP had been implemented in all five integrated plants, it had not been extended to all units and offices, leading to fragmentation, manual intervention and a lack of real-time data, the report highlighted. Stock verification was not conducted in most stockyards as per policy, with 10 stockyards failing to conduct verification even once over the seven-year period, the report said.

The CAG has recommended that SAIL take urgent steps to streamline inventory practices, improve procurement efficiency, expand IT integration across units and prioritize disposal of unusable and surplus material to reduce working capital stress.