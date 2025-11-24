CAG plans shift to live audits to curb misuse of public funds, improve accountability
India's national auditor is shifting to real-time audits for public spending, allowing early detection of issues during project execution. The new approach aims to improve accountability and prevent financial losses, moving away from delayed, retrospective scrutiny.
New Delhi: India’s national auditor is preparing for a major shift in how public spending is examined—moving from delayed, retrospective scrutiny to real-time audits that track ministries and public sector undertaking (PSUs) while projects are still being executed, according to two people aware of the development. The plan is set to be rolled out soon, they said.