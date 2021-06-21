New Delhi: Calibrated measures to re-fuel household consumption demand are needed to diminish the daunting impact caused by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Monday.

“Trade and industry have to be rejuvenated for achieving a high economic growth trajectory in FY22. There is a need to re-fuel household consumption to enhance demand in the economy as it will have an accelerated effect on the expansion of capital investments in the country," said Sanjay Aggarwal, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a statement.

The Indian economy contracted 7.3% in FY21 for the first time in over 40 years due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The second wave is expected to decelerate the economic momentum even though it had less severe impact on the Indian economy. Most analysts have slashed their growth forecast for FY22 to less than 10%, expecting most of the direct impact of the second wave to be absorbed in the June quarter. However, cautious consumer sentiment and sluggish rural demand are expected to hamper overall growth in FY22.

Aggarwal said frontloading the National Infrastructure Pipeline expenditure would provide a much-needed multiplier effect to create aggregate demand in the economy and to strengthen the economic recovery. “Government/ PSU payments must not be delayed due to work-from-home issues or shortage of funds as these are crucial to maintain the working capital cycle," he added.

The industry lobby suggested doing away with the custom duties on the imports of primary raw materials for industrial use for at least the current financial year and impose export duties on various primary commodities showing huge price increases exceeding 50%.

“More and more direct transfer benefits to be considered for the urban and rural poor under the various welfare schemes to support the economy from the grass roots. At least 75% of the population of the country needed to be vaccinated with both doses of vaccination by December 2021 to do away with the uncertainty in the economy," Aggarwal added.

