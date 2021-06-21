Calibrated measures needed to revive economy: PHD Chamber

The Indian economy contracted 7.3% in FY21 for the first time in over 40 years due to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The second wave is expected to decelerate the economic momentum even though it had less severe impact on the Indian economy. Most analysts have slashed their growth forecast for FY22 to less than 10%, expecting most of the direct impact of the second wave to be absorbed in the June quarter. However, cautious consumer sentiment and sluggish rural demand are expected to hamper overall growth in FY22.