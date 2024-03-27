Call for overhauling care economy to generate women employment
Elevating direct public investments equivalent to 2% of the GDP can bridge not only the gender gaps in women’s labour force participation but also unlock a new economic segment for emerging economies, creating increased economic output and jobs in the care work services sector, the FLO report said.
Comprehensive reforms, including increased public and private sector investments through centrally sponsored schemes, are essential to bolster India’s care economy. This sector is anticipated to create over 11 million jobs by 2030, with 70% earmarked for women, thereby unlocking a significant economic segment, advocates FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in a report.