Can anything spark Europe’s economy back to life?
The Economist 7 min read 10 Sep 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Summary
- Mario Draghi, the continent’s unofficial chief technocrat, has a plan
Europe has at last realised it has a problem with economic growth. Duh. Can it now find a solution? A report published on September 9th by Mario Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank and prime minister of Italy, and the continent’s unofficial chief technocrat, is an attempt to do just that. Over almost 400 pages, Mr Draghi outlines a plan to overhaul Europe’s economy. Ursula von der Leyen, the recently re-elected head of the European Commission, is keen to act on his advice. Even Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and X, as well as a frequent opponent of the EU, has applauded his “critique".
