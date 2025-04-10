Can China fight America alone?
The Economist 8 min read 10 Apr 2025, 08:51 PM IST
Summary
- The tariffs on China are so extravagantly high because it chose to retaliate, punch for punch, against what it calls America’s “economic bullying”.
Victoria Harbour is Hong Kong’s most glamorous body of water. But Rambler Channel is where the free port’s work is done. The quays along its banks extend over more than 7km. Gantry cranes, rail-mounted or rubber-tyred, serve as many as 24 vessels at a time. Last year, the surrounding port handled over 10m of the standardised containers that carry goods across the world, parcelling globalisation up into metal boxes, in green, blue and red.
