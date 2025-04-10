Can China fight America alone?

China may throw some more punches of its own. It has already placed several firms, including PVH, the owner of Calvin Klein, on its list of “unreliable entities" that warrant government scrutiny and restrictions. It could now follow through and hamstring their business. It has also severed some American dronemakers from their Chinese suppliers, and curtailed exports to America of a variety of critical metals. On April 8th a list of other possible responses was posted online by several well-connected commentators. China could suspend all co-operation with America on fentanyl, for example. It could also ban imports of American poultry and other agricultural products, such as soyabeans and sorghum, which mainly come from Republican states.