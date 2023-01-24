Can China fix its property crisis?

The plan is showing some early results. Home completions rose by 6% year on year in December, after diving 18% the month before. This is a closely watched measure: unfinished homes prompted homebuyers to boycott their mortgage payments last year, as part of a wave of protests. The reforms have been aided by the lifting of covid-19 restrictions. A few weeks before the policy changes, moving about in Chinese cities (say, to view a property) carried the threat of quarantine. Preliminary data from Beike Research Institute, a consultancy, suggest that sales of second-hand homes in 50 big Chinese cities may have risen by more than a fifth in the first ten days of the year, compared with the same period a month earlier.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}