Can early rains give inflation-hit economy relief?

The southwest monsoon is set to reach Kerala a week early this year, in line with an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. An even spread of monsoon is good news for people scorched by summer heat and also has a deep impact on the economy. Mint explains.
The IMD has predicted that the southwest monsoon may arrive a week early this year because of the impact of twin cyclones Asani and Karim. This would mean that the monsoon may hit the Kerala coast between 23 and 29 May, ahead of the scheduled arrival. An even distribution of rain across the country will be watched with interest as this holds the key to normal kharif crop sowing and seeding. Agricultural scientists, however, have a concern. When the monsoon arrives early, there is a possibility of a drought-like condition in parts of the country as seen during 1978-79, 1988-89, 2009-2010, and 2017-18.
How critical is the monsoon for farming?
The monsoon accounts for over 70% of the country’s annual rainfall and has an enormous impact on the economy. It irrigates more than half of India’s cropland and its arrival marks the beginning of the cultivation of kharif crops, which are heavily dependent on rain, as it determines the quantum produced. Early showers will help farmers start planting of major crops such as rice, soya bean, cotton, and pulses. With India’s food inflation hitting the double-digit mark in April and rising, improved sowing may lead to higher yields. This, in turn, could soften the impact of inflation and improve rural incomes.
When is the monsoon categorized as ‘normal’?
The season runs between June and September. A normal monsoon means rainfall between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 89 cm (35 inches) in total. Rainfall activity below 90% of the average is classified as deficient and if this is widespread, could be classified as drought. Rainfall above 110% could result in flooding and reduce crop yields.
What is its impact on the economy?
Agriculture accounts for about 15% of India’s $3.1 trillion economy and employs more than half of its population. Rising farm output because of a normal monsoon boosts demand for consumer goods and other products in rural regions, supporting the growth of companies ranging from agricultural equipment makers to white goods makers. A strong outlook tends to lift stock prices of rural-focused companies. The rural segment holds the key to India’s dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025.
Can an early monsoon ease the power crisis?
An early monsoon is expected to cool temperatures and reduce demand for power, and improve power supply. Rainfall is also expected to fill catchments of hydropower projects. This could step up generation and help tackle shortages from thermal power plants. As of now, soaring temperatures have taken power demand to an all-time high, resulting in shortages in supplies. Power demand on 29 April reached a historic high of 207.11 GW with peak shortages of over 10 GW during that time.