Can early rains give inflation-hit economy relief?

The IMD has predicted that the southwest monsoon may arrive a week early this year because of the impact of twin cyclones Asani and Karim. This would mean that the monsoon may hit the Kerala coast between 23 and 29 May, ahead of the scheduled arrival. An even distribution of rain across the country will be watched with interest as this holds the key to normal kharif crop sowing and seeding. Agricultural scientists, however, have a concern. When the monsoon arrives early, there is a possibility of a drought-like condition in parts of the country as seen during 1978-79, 1988-89, 2009-2010, and 2017-18.