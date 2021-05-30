Can exports cushion a sagging economy?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As global demand rebounds faster than the domestic market, it’s a now-or-never moment for India’s export dreams
The post-covid world may offer India an opportunity to junk its mix-and-match approach and craft a clear export policy which can help create well-paying jobs
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Skier Export and Import Pvt. Ltd is a small textile unit that makes towels, blankets, and bedsheets in a factory in Ghaziabad on eastern edge of New Delhi, and exports them to foreign markets, including the US and Europe.
Vikas Singh Chauhan, who handles international business at the firm, which records annual sales in the range of ₹20 crore, is suddenly confronted with a problem of plenty. Skier has been flooded with more orders from overseas buyers than it can possibly meet, said Chauhan. “Last time we saw this type of orders, it was five years ago," he added.