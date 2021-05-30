Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >Can exports cushion a sagging economy?

Can exports cushion a sagging economy?

Premium
Led by engineering goods, gems and jewellery, and pharmaceuticals, exports grew more than 60% year-on-year to a record $34.5 billion in March and earned a robust $32 billion in April, the first month of fiscal year 2021-22.
10 min read . 09:01 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra

  • As global demand rebounds faster than the domestic market, it’s  a  now-or-never moment  for  India’s export dreams
  • The post-covid world may offer India an opportunity to junk its mix-and-match approach and craft a clear export policy which can help create well-paying jobs

NEW DELHI : Skier Export and Import Pvt. Ltd is a small textile unit that makes towels, blankets, and bedsheets in a factory in Ghaziabad on eastern edge of New Delhi, and exports them to foreign markets, including the US and Europe.

Vikas Singh Chauhan, who handles international business at the firm, which records annual sales in the range of 20 crore, is suddenly confronted with a problem of plenty. Skier has been flooded with more orders from overseas buyers than it can possibly meet, said Chauhan. “Last time we saw this type of orders, it was five years ago," he added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!