Can Germany’s Merz revive the economy? Voters are running out of patience

BERLIN—In his first speech to parliament after taking office, Chancellor Friedrich Merz promised to put Germany’s ailing economy back on track.

“By this summer, I want you, my fellow German citizens, to feel that our country is beginning to change for the better," he said.

Just over 100 days later, Merz has toured international capitals, spearheaded Europe’s response to President Trump’s Ukraine peace initiative, and even begun cracking down on immigration. But Europe’s largest economy is still flatlining.

Now, polls show voters are running out of patience, raising pressure on the chancellor to deliver on the domestic stage.

“Foreign policy, especially our U.S. policy, has a big impact on the economy," said Gerd Röders, head of G. A. Röders, a 200-year-old industrial foundry in the state of Lower Saxony. “But domestic policy matters too. We really need to get started with economic reforms."

Germany’s manufacturing-heavy, export-oriented economy never recovered from the shocks of the Covid pandemic, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the political backlash against globalization. Those interlinked crises have scrambled supply chains, raised production costs and weakened global demand for German goods.

After a surprise jump at the start of the year, gross domestic product fell 0.3% again in the second quarter, according to revised data published on Friday. Further revisions showed the recession in the last two years had been deeper than previously thought, meaning the economy has barely grown since before Covid. After flirting with full employment, joblessness is rising while production continues to fall and profits are shrinking.

“From its last peak in 2018 to the end of last year, industrial production is down about 12%—that’s a major hit for an industrial economy," said Christoph Swonke, economist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt. He expects overall economic output to stagnate in 2025.

Röders, whose company exports a third of its production, has had to cut almost a quarter of the company’s staff in Germany and the Czech Republic in the past few years. He said urgent action was needed on lowering energy prices, cutting taxes and reducing bureaucratic burdens.

“I see how people are getting laid off around me, how good friends who are also entrepreneurs are shutting down their businesses," he said. “We have water up to our necks."

A rare German politician with a long record as a businessman, Merz made fixing the economy a key plank of his bid for the chancellery. Yet the impact of his government’s initial policies has yet to manifest for most people.

“Merz promised an economic turning point; he talked of putting a booster under growth," said Manfred Güllner, head of the Forsa polling group. “But on the ground, voters aren’t seeing any improvement. On the contrary, mass layoffs, high prices are all over the news."

This disconnect, he said, is why more than two-thirds of voters are now unhappy with Merz’s work—an 18-point rise in three months—according to a Forsa survey published last week. Some 62% expect the economy will keep deteriorating.

German officials said the government has already given businesses tax relief and cut energy costs for large manufacturers. It plans to spend close to one trillion euro on defense and infrastructure in the coming years, and corporate tax cuts are on the horizon.

These measures partly explain an improvement in business climate surveys recorded in recent months, said Dirk Schumacher, chief economist at the KfW state investment bank. While the second-quarter GDP drop was a disappointment, it is likely to be the worst of the year, he said. Meanwhile, a closely followed gauge of business sentiment this week showed an unexpected uptick in August, including in the manufacturing sector.

“I’m actually surprised at the resilience. If you’d asked me at the beginning of the year how sentiment would fare…I would have expected it to tank," he said. “It seems the corporate sector has learned to deal with uncertainty."

On the downside, the 15% tariffs most European Union manufacturers will face on their exports to the U.S. under the preliminary trade deal struck in July will hurt German manufacturers. Exports to the U.S. and Germany’s trade surplus with the country already fell 4% and 13% respectively in the first half of the year—when most tariffs peaked at 10%—compared with the same period last year.

Germany’s flagship carmakers, which have faced 27.5% tariffs since April, saw their profits drop between 29% and 67% in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year. Overall, corporate insolvencies hit a 10-year high this summer.

And with EU tariffs on U.S. goods set to be lower than U.S. tariffs on European goods, some German companies may be tempted to use the U.S. as a base from which to export back into Europe—though there is no sign yet of this happening.

“If we were to see some relocation, that would make it obvious just how one-sided and skewed this whole agreement has been," said Schumacher. “Europe would need to respond one way or another."

Merz has pledged to put the economy at the center of the government’s work for the rest of the year, starting with an “autumn of reforms" focused on curbing a rapid rise in welfare spending and creating incentives for unemployed Germans to work.

He has also put Karsten Wildberger, a physicist and former retail executive, in charge of a DOGE-like ministry of digitization and state modernization. The ministry is charged with bringing Germany’s largely paper-based administration online, cutting red tape for households and supporting the country’s digital economy.

Wildberger plans to unveil his anti-bureaucracy initiative in October. The goal is to cut €16 billion, equivalent to around $19 billion, a year in administrative costs for business, or about a quarter of the total estimated bureaucratic bill for companies, according to a ministry spokeswoman.

Many people in business who greeted Merz’s election have welcomed the announcements. The red-tape campaign is particularly popular, with many business surveys showing a reduction in bureaucracy as the priority for entrepreneurs and executives.

Yet the fact that Merz’s center-right Christian Democratic Union is in a coalition with the Social Democratic Party could make it harder to deliver. The center-left party is skeptical of the chancellor’s pro-business agenda. Lars Klingbeil, the SPD vice chancellor and finance minister, recently called for higher taxation to fund growing welfare spending.

This would negate the need to bring down welfare spending, which is largely funded by payroll taxes. Non-wage labor costs rose 5% in Germany last year, according to government statistics, making German workers the seventh most expensive in the EU.

“We need to increase the competitiveness of businesses. And that has a lot to do with lowering costs, not just of energy but also of labor," said Marcus Berret, global managing director at consulting firm Roland Berger.

“I don’t have much hope on this front…We’d need to change the way the cake is shared, and while that’s easy enough to do when the cake is growing, it’s much harder when it is shrinking."

Write to Bertrand Benoit at bertrand.benoit@wsj.com