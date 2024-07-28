Can India become ‘atmanirbhar’ in pulses by 2027 or is it a pipedream?
SummaryThe government has set a target to end import dependence on pulses by 2027. It will be an extraordinary achievement if that happens.
In the Union Budget presented last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the government’s intention of making India self-sufficient in pulses. This followed the target of ending imports of pulses by December 2027, which the government set in January. While it will be an extraordinary achievement, will India be able to meet the ambitious target?