Can India become ‘atmanirbhar’ in pulses by 2027 or is it a pipedream?

Soaring prices

While there is reason to be circumspect about imports ending by 2027, it’s still a worthwhile goal in the long term. India is one of the world’s biggest consumers of pulses. Its purchases on the world market can move prices and influence planting decisions in other countries. This introduces a high level of uncertainty in prices for households and industry, making the inflation rate for pulses volatile. Post-April 2023, it has exceeded both overall inflation and food inflation.