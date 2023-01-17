Can India emerge as a rival to China?4 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 05:29 PM IST
Manufacturing hasn’t been a strong suit, and technology alone won’t do the trick
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to Washington reminded Americans last week that Japan has become America’s most important ally. But my visit to the Ananta Centre’s India-U.S. Forum here over the weekend reminded me that the future of the Indo-Pacific rests largely in India’s hands.