Can India expect a higher sovereign rating without reducing its fiscal deficit?

The debate on India's sovereign rating continues, with a chief economic once again expressing dissatisfaction over the ratings assigned by major credit agencies. Despite India's economic ascent from the twelfth to fifth largest globally within 15 years, it remains pegged at the lowest investment grade.

In the Economic Survey of 2016-17, the then chief economic adviser (CEA) Arvind Subramanian first highlighted the "poor standards" of rating agencies. He argued that India's ratings didn't reflect its economic fundamentals and prospects.

The criticism was aimed at Standard & Poor’s which had ruled out any ratings upgrade for India for a considerable period, mainly on the grounds of the low per capita GDP and relatively high fiscal deficit. Subramanian’s survey argued that the methodology for arriving at ratings ought to go beyond these factors, as they don’t accurately capture whether India is at risk of credit default.

K.V. Subramanian, his successor, echoed these sentiments in the 2020-21 Economic Survey. India had been rated BBB-/Baa3, the lowest rung of investment grade by credit rating agency Moody’s in June 2020.

In its ratings scheme, Moody's ranks Aaa/Aa3 for countries that have the highest quality, A1/A3 for those with strong payment capacity. India is ranked in the lowest rung of the batch that is classified as those with adequate paying capacity. K.V. Subramanian argued that since India has never defaulted, not even in 1991, and maintains comfortable foreign exchange reserves, there was a water-tight case for a ratings upgrade for India.

Recently, CEA V. Anantha Nageswaran and his team, have in a publication titled “Re-examining Narratives: A Collection of Essays" highlighted India's stagnant rating over 15 years, despite its significant economic growth. “The rating of India remained static at BBB- during the last 15 years, despite it climbing the ladders from the 12th-largest economy in the world in 2008 to the fifth-largest in 2023, with the second-highest growth rate recorded during the period among all the comparator economies."

This, the advisors have argued, is because qualitative parameters are deemed to need improvement. But if that doesn’t change, improvements in macroeconomic parameters may not impact a credit rating, they lament.

The advisers criticize the over-reliance on non-transparent qualitative factors in sovereign rating including perceptions, value judgements, views of a limited number of experts, and surveys with loose methodologies. They argue that this approach restricts developing countries' access to capital markets and affordable borrowing.

India has been pleading with ratings agencies for years, advocating for an upgrade, arguing that current ratings does not reflect the strength of its economy. Finance ministry officials make this case routinely to the three agencies, Fitch Ratings, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s, all of which currently rate India at the lowest investment grade.

Fitch Ratings has India's long-term foreign-currency-issuer default rating at BBB- with a stable outlook. Moody’s rates India at Baa3 and Standard & Poor’s at BBB-.

It’s true that India has maintained its macroeconomic stability, and recorded the fastest GDP growth among countries during global uncertainty and after the covid pandemic, and the rating agencies never fail to take note of the robust growth outlook and resilient external finances as among the economy’s strengths, but their concern remains on account of the weak public finances.

Ratings are determined by the ability of a country to service its public debt and lower the fiscal deficit over the long term. The government has committed to reducing its fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY26. How good is that? How has India’s record on the fiscal deficit reduction been?

According to data from the Reserve Bank of India, the fiscal deficit had climbed up to 7.61% of GDP at the end of the year 1990-91, the crisis year. In June 1991, the Chandrasekhar government fell, and P.V. Narasimha Rao was sworn in as prime minister. He and his finance minister Manmohan Singh brought the economy out of crisis. By the time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee became prime minister in May 1996, the fiscal deficit had been reduced to 4.91% of GDP, but it was still high.

In less than a month, H.D. Deve Gowda replaced Vajpayee as the prime minister of a coalition government. He was in office for eight months, after which the country had yet another new prime minister, I.K. Gujaral till March 1998. Meanwhile, after staying below the 5% mark for two consecutive years, the fiscal deficit shot up to 5.6% of GDP at the end of FY98.

Vajpayee returned as prime minister in March 1998, this time for a slightly longer tenure of 13 months till April 1999. The same year in October he became prime minister for a full tenure till May 2004.

In FY99, the fiscal deficit shot up to 6.29% of GDP. It remained above the 5% mark till his last year in office. For FY2004, it was brought down to 4.34% of GDP. This is when India’s GDP growth picked up in tandem with a global economic boom and Singh became prime minister.

The tax-GDP ratio improved drastically, and the fiscal deficit reduced sharply. By FY2008, the year of the global financial crisis, it was down to 2.54% of GDP – the only one year since 1991 in which it has been less than the 3% mark. The post-crisis fiscal stimulus raised it to 6.46% of GDP in FY2010 after which it was reduced.

The fiscal deficit had been reduced to 4.48% of GDP in FY04, when Narendra Modi was elected prime minister in May 2014. His government further reduced it over the next five years, helped by high taxation of fuels after global crude prices crashed, taking it down to 3.44% of GDP by FY19. But it started rising again after that, going up to 9.17% of GDP in the covid year, FY21. It would only be reduced to 5.92% at the end of FY24.

India’s Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act has been in place since 2003 but the targets for fiscal consolidation specified under it are routinely missed – in years of economic shocks such as the global financial crisis and covid-19 pandemic; in years of elections; and even in relatively normal years, such as the pre-Covid year.

Even by the end of FY24, the fiscal deficit would still not have recovered sustainably even to the level it was at the end of the tenure of the PV Narasimha Rao government. Every phase of fiscal correction after 1991 has been followed by a global shock. In the more than 30 years since 1991, the fiscal deficit was less than 3% in only one year, the last year of the Manmohan Singh government’s first stint, a time of global economic boom. This is when the last 25 years, unlike the 1990s, have been of relative political stability.

It’s only natural then that India's rating is not being raised. Not only has India not had much success in keeping the deficit down, but the GDP growth since 2012 is to a great extent led by government investments financed by borrowings. The private investment cycle came to a halt in 2012 and has not restarted even ten years later.

Without a robust private investment cycle, at a time of weak exports and global economic slowdown, sustainable GDP growth is a challenge as a high fiscal deficit will limit the government’s ability to keep giving the economy a spending boost endlessly.

In conclusion, while India's economic growth is commendable, its sovereign rating reflects concerns about its fiscal health and ability to sustainably manage public finances. This ongoing debate highlights the complex interplay between economic growth, fiscal management, and credit ratings in the global financial system.

Comparisons with other countries, especially advanced countries, are of little use. The US treasury doesn't borrow at the high rates the Government of India does.