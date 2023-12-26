Can India expect a higher sovereign rating without reducing its fiscal deficit?

Even by the end of FY24, the fiscal deficit would still not have recovered sustainably even to the level it was at the end of the tenure of the PV Narasimha Rao government. Every phase of fiscal correction after 1991 has been followed by a global shock. In the more than 30 years since 1991, the fiscal deficit was less than 3% in only one year, the last year of the Manmohan Singh government’s first stint, a time of global economic boom. This is when the last 25 years, unlike the 1990s, have been of relative political stability.