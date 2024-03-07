Can India, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia be the next great economies?
Summary
- Several countries are making bold—and risky—bets on growth
Politicians and policymakers all over the world share a preoccupation: how to make their countries richer. The trouble is that the route to prosperity looks ever more daunting. The global economy is changing, as new, green technologies emerge and trading relationships fragment. In countries that are already rich the state, after decades of free-market rhetoric, is back in a big way. Governments are spending hundreds of billions on handouts for industries they deem to be strategically important.