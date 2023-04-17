Can money make you happy? It’s complicated

Can money buy happiness? This question has long puzzled social scientists. Past research has attributed happiness to relationships and health. A popular yearly report claims to rank countries on “happiness". But can a qualitative trait like happiness really be quantified? A recent study tried to settle the matter. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (https://bit.ly/41fnxjy), brought together the authors of two previous contradictory studies to decide how income influences happiness. The first, by Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton (2010), found a rise in happiness with income—but only up to an income of around $75,000/year, after which happiness tended to plateau. The second, by Matthew Killingsworth (2021), dismissed the idea of a plateau, claiming a consistent rise in happiness with income.