Can the rich world escape its baby crisis?

Another consideration for politicians is the morality of such interventions. Policymakers sought to break the norm of young motherhood for a reason. Each year a woman goes without childbearing, her expected lifetime earnings increase. A first-time American mother in her mid-30s will earn more than twice what she would have earned had she had her first child aged 22. Women who give birth aged 15 to 19 are more likely to develop health problems; their first child is more likely to drop out of high school and to grow up without having both parents at home. In Flint many mothers express regret that they did not manage to “get things sorted" before they started to have children. “Hang on," says one outside a community centre. “The idea is that I get paid just enough to make me have another kid? But that’s all that changes? Where doing it [raising a kid] right, later on, it’s all me? That doesn’t seem right." The 26-year-old mother of three leans back, and laughs.