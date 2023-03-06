- There is little sign of more job losses, which may be bad news for economic vitality
If you want to see what a world swimming in jobs looks like, visit Japan. At airports people are employed to straighten suitcases after they tumble onto the baggage carousel. Men in uniform with fluorescent batons stand outside construction sites, and politely remind you that walking on to the site is probably not a good idea. In department stores smartly dressed women help you use the lifts. And in one of Tokyo’s best bars, a team of four people was involved in the preparation of your correspondent’s gin martini (from the freezer, of course, free-poured, and very dry).