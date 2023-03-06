Can the West’s perplexing employment miracle continue?

Now the rest of the rich world is starting to look more Japanese. Since the heady post-lockdown days of 2021 GDP growth across the 38 countries of the OECD has slowed almost to a standstill, and in some countries is negative. Business confidence is below its long-run average. Yet there is not much sign of weakness in the labour market. Speaking on March 2nd Christopher Waller, a Federal Reserve governor, observed that America’s labour market was “excessively tight". Across the OECD as a whole the unemployment rate was 4.9% in December, the latest month for which official data are available—the lowest in many decades (see chart 1). From the third to the fourth quarter of the year, the rich world added about 1m jobs, in line with the long-run average. In half of OECD countries, including Canada, France and Germany, there has never been a higher share of working-age folk in a job.

