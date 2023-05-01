As the pandemic receded, the hope was that the global economy would see an encore of the Roaring Twenties of the 20th century. The craving was obvious: The gloom of World War I and the deadly influenza pandemic was followed by rapid growth in prosperity in the 1920s. Today, a pandemic and a war are in the picture again—but the roar increasingly seems unlikely.

The pressures of covid-19 and the Ukraine war won’t just hinder growth in the coming year or two, but a full “lost decade" could be round the corner, said a recent World Bank book. All global factors that led to stunning progress since the 1990s, especially for developing nations, are in retreat. At its best, the world may not grow more than 2.2% a year between now and 2030—the feeblest in three decades—with dire setbacks for the fight against poverty and climate change, the book said.

This growth rate is the best “potential" growth rate, not a projection. The book calls it the “speed limit": the fastest an economy can grow without sparking inflation. A 2.2% annual growth would be roughly a one-third drop from the pace of the first decade of this century.

The prospects are grimmer for the three biggest economies: the US, China and European Union. Yet, India is likely to continue shining as a bright spot throughout the decade, with the South Asia region described as the one with the highest growth potential (of 6.1%) in the 2020s, with only a tiny blip likely from the 2010s.

Lost Decade?

The slowdown, which was in the making even before covid-19, will be particularly harsh for emerging markets (EMs), potentially dealing a sharp blow to their efforts to alleviate poverty and raise quality of life. Their average annual growth rate is already likely to fall from 6% in the 2000s to 3.6% in the 2020s, a Mint analysis of International Monetary Fund’s projections shows. (If so, EMs will fall short of their 4% growth potential that the World Bank sees.)

The book, edited by economists M. Ayhan Kose and Franziska Ohnsorge, said about half of the global slowdown would come from an ageing population and sluggish workforce growth, while international trade, which grew twice as fast as GDP for two decades, is now barely matching it and may slow down further. Investments are likely to stay sagged as monetary tightening across the world to check soaring inflation has made funds costlier.

India’s Boon

But India’s famous “bright spot" label looks set to remain relevant. The book doesn’t give country estimates, but the South Asia estimate gives a hint—India has a three-fourths share in South Asia GDP. Apart from ongoing policy reforms and infrastructure push, a major boon is India’s demography. India’s share of the working-age population is rising, unlike China’s; it is among the highest among G20 nations. The median age of an Indian is estimated to rise from 28.2 years now to 34.6 years by 2040. Even by 2050, a median Indian will still be younger than today’s median citizen of the UK, Germany or France. No wonder, this will keep consumption and investment humming, possibly expanding India’s already-rising footprint in incremental global GDP growth.

Alongside, the Centre’s proposed glide path to contain fiscal deficit, its decent foreign exchange reserves and limited debt risks give it further advantage against its own developing peers.

What’s Next?

India is surely better placed to deal with external shocks, but as the current export slowdown shows, it is also hostage to negative movements in the West. That means weak demand elsewhere in the 2020s may not be good news after all.

Next, India will need to ensure adequate job creation for the working population to reap the benefit of its demography. For this, it must support male and female workers equally to reach full potential, a recent gender report by the statistics ministry said. Indian women are the least likely to be engaged in the formal workforce among G20 nations.

The World Bank book suggests that global growth potential can be enhanced through policies that encourage labour supply, productivity, and investment. If all countries make a strong push, potential GDP growth can be boosted by 0.7 percentage point. As the fifth largest economy, India may need to show the way.

