Can we trust Global Hunger Index ranking?

The index is composed of four indicators: prevalence of undernourishment (PoU) and rates of stunting, wasting and mortality among the children under age five. The first and the fourth each contribute one-third, whereas the second and the third each contribute one-sixth of the aggregate score. On a scale of 0 to 100, India’s score in 2022 is 29.1–worse than the 28.2 of the previous reference year of 2014. The slide from 2014 to 2022 is largely due to the increase in PoU and child wasting. The GHI scores are not comparable for years beyond the reference years due to revision in past data and methodology.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}