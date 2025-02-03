Canada, China, Mexico and the art of retaliation

Mexico has also been hit with a 25% tariff. After a call with Mr Trudeau, its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, used X to reject Mr Trump’s charge that the Mexican state has an “intolerable alliance" with drug gangs, accusing the United States of having its own pact with gangs to sell them guns, and urging it to sort out its domestic drug problem. She said her government has cracked down on fentanyl trafficking, seizing 20m doses in four months. She said that she had instructed her government to explore a “plan B" of using tariffs to retaliate. Mexican officials suggest these will focus on products that affect Mr Trump’s voters and Republican states, including motorcycles, bourbon, cranberries and oranges. That mirrors Canada’s first-tranche of tariffs and Mexico’s successful tactics in 2018, during Mr Trump’s first term. And as with Canada, it remains to be seen if Mexico is really willing to impose counter-tarrifs on manufacturing supply chains.