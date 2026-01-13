Canada set to launch FTA talks with India in February 2026, says Canadian trade minister Maninder Sidhu

Canadian Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, said that the country is set to launch negotiations for a potential free trade agreement (FTA) deal with India starting from next month, February 2026, reported the news agency Reuters.

Along with FTA talks with India, Canada is also planning to negotiate a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the upcoming month, according to the agency report

The minister also said that Canada has many areas, such as battery storage and energy, in which the country can collaborate with China. More developments on this move will be explored in the official visit to Beijing later this week, as per the news report.

Advertisement

Maninder Sidhu also said that the country is looking to add more capacity at the country's existing ports, like Montreal, to give a boost to the non-United States exports from the Western nation.